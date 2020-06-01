06/01 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. MVP in a non-title match, Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Title, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title match, Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black, Nia Jax vs. Kairi Sane, Billie Kay vs. Nikki Cross

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. MVP in a non-title match, Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Title, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title match, Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black, Nia Jax vs. Kairi Sane, Billie Kay vs. Nikki Cross, and more (31:50)…

Click here to stream or download the June 1 WWE Raw audio review.

