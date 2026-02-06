WWE Smackdown preview: The updated card for tonight’s Royal Rumble fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Giulia and Kiana James for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Aleister Black vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Randy Orton in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Elimination Chamber match

-Lash Legend vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber match

-Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan appears

Powell’s POV: The matches were announced by Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis in a social media video. He did not mention the previously advertised Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga match, so it’s unclear whether that match will be held tonight. Smackdown will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).