Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Azteca, WWE Raw poll results, Andre the Giant, Red Bastien, Larry Winters

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Mickie James delivering a state of the Knockouts Division address two days ahead of her appearance in the Royal Rumble match. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show is headlined by Ilja Dragunov vs. Jordan Devlin in an Empty Arena match for the NXT UK Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Azteca streams today on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Aramis for the AAA Mega Championship. My review will either be available later today or on Friday along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 36 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 25 percent each. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) died on January 27, 1993 at age 46 of congestive heart failure.

-The late Rolland “Red” Bastien was born on January 27, 1931. He died on August 11, 2012 at age 81.

-The late Larry Winters died of a heart attack at age 58 on January 27, 2015.