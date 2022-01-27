AEW Rampage lineup: The card for the “Championship Friday” edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Tag Titles.
-Jade Cargill vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Title.
-Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens.
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.
Powell's POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT.
