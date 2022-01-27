AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s return to Chicago

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-CM Punk vs. MJF.

-Pac and Penta El Zero Meido vs. Malakai Black and Brody King.

Powell’s POV: AEW also announced that Hangman Page will defend the AEW World Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match on the February 2 edition of Dynamite. Next week’s Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. AEW Rampage will be taped the same night. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

