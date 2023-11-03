WWE Crown Jewel, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Dawn Marie, Zeuxis, Ariane Andrew, Gran Metalik, Andrade, Bronko Nagurski

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Crown Jewel will be held on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena. The event features Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the WWE Universal Championship, and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review as the Kickoff Show match streams live on Peacock. The main card begins at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same day audio review that will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum. The show includes the final push for WWE Crown Jewel. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center and includes El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Mistico. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available within an hour of the show’s conclusion or occasionally on Saturday mornings.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena. The show includes The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn holding a 69-day celebration of their AEW Trios Titles reign. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I am off on Saturday night so we won’t have a live review, but Don Murphy’s review will be available later that evening. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Gunther vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Title, Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar, Carlito vs. Austin Theory.

-WWE is in Springfield, Massachusetts at MassMutual Center on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Gunther vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Title, Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar, Carlito vs. Austin Theory.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dawn Marie is 53.

-Zeuxis is 35.

-Ariane Andrew, who worked as Cameron in WWE, is 35.

-Metalik is 35.

-Andrade El Idolo (Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) is 34.

-The late Bronislau “Bronko” Nagurski was born on November 3, 1908. He died at age 81 on January 7, 1990.