AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for the final show before Fyter Fest

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley in action (Taz will be on commentary).

-Matt Hardy vs. Santana.

-Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela.

-Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in a lumberjack match.

-FTR vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

Powell’s POV: Santana replaced Sammy Guevara in the match against Hardy. Guevara was suspended by AEW on Monday due to his 2016 comments regarding Sasha Banks, which he has apologized for both publicly and to Banks herself. There’s still no mention of Cody defending the TNT Championship. AEW Dynamite will be held in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.