CM Punk on whether his AEW run has lived up to his expectations

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk spoke with Connor Casey of Comicbook.com and was asked whether his run in AEW has been what he expected. “This run has been more than what I expected,” Punk said. “I had expectations. They were pretty high. So far, they’ve pretty much shattered all that, and that’s just based on analytics and numbers of how well we’re doing. I’ve long said that I’m there for the fans in the building.

“Nowadays everybody is still focused on ratings numbers when cable is absolutely — I canceled DirecTV months ago. I just, I couldn’t do it anymore. It’s too convoluted. It’s too expensive. Streaming services are, I feel like, are the future. So when people look at ratings and say that wrestling is dying, I say, ‘Well look at our buildings. We’re selling out and we’re doing our first million-dollar gate.’

“So I don’t attribute that just to me. I attribute that to the spirit of AEW and everybody behind the scenes that makes it all work and makes it all click. But the run, my run specifically, my stuff as a whole, I’ve never been happier in a wrestling ring. I’ve never, to me, been telling more fluid, better, reality-based stories. It’s been a real treat.” Read the full interview at Comicbook.com.

Powell’s POV: As much as the Nielsen ratings system feels flawed and dated in a lot of ways, it’s worth noting that they do incorporate some streaming numbers. Meanwhile, it’s good to see that Punk is pleased with his AEW run thus far. It’s been really fun to see him back in the ring again after the seven-year hiatus. Punk also spoke about his role on Mayans MC, auditioning for the lead role of Heels on Starz, and whether he wants to write another Marvel comic book.