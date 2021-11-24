AEW Dynamite in Chicago (reports needed), MLW Fusion, AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Beth Phoenix

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The show includes Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-MLW Fusion Alpha is billed as the Thanksgiving edition and will stream Thursday at 6CT/7ET on the MLW YouTube page. The show features a five-way ladder match for the vacant MLW National Openweight Champion.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Chicago. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 38 percent. I gave the show an A- grade and felt it was a strong episode coming out of the Full Gear pay-per-view.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 35 percent of our post show voters. C finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Beth Phoenix (Elizabeth Kocianski-Copeland) is 41.