Former WWE wrestler Gable Steveson released by NFL team

August 27, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Gable Steveson was released from his contract by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, according to ProFootballTalk.com. Steveson signed a three-year deal as a defensive lineman with the Bills on May 31 despite having never played football before.

Powell’s POV: Steveson did not make the active roster, but there’s still a chance that he could be signed by another team or added to the Bills’ or another tean’s practice squad. Steveson was released from his WWE deal on May 4.

