NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Natalya vs. Cora Jade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 533,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the 661,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 51st in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The WWE Evil episode on The Miz that followed NXT delivered 229,000 viewers and finished 105th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.04 rating. The cable ratings were once again dominated by NBA Playoff games, which took the top two spots in Tuesday’s ratings. The big declines for this edition of NXT is not a surprise, as they had a nice surge last week for the Spring Breakin’ themed show. That said, Tuesday’s show still finished below the last non-themed episode from two weeks ago, which delivered 577,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.