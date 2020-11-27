WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Davey Boy Smith, Evan Karagias, Hiro Matsuda

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show features the fallout from Survivor Series. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-I have scrapped the “next scheduled dates” section temporarily. With COVID-19 numbers surging, there is no reason to think that American companies will be holding events with fans present in the near future.

Birthdays and Notables

-Evan Karagias is 47.

-The late Davey Boy Smith was born on November 27, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 39 on May 28, 2002.

-The late Hiro Matsuda (Yasuhiro Kojima) died from prostate cancer at age 62 on November 27, 1999.