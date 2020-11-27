What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: Three matches advertised for tonight’s show

November 27, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-PJ Black, Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, and Jeff Cobb vs. “Team Filthy” Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Rust Taylor, and Danny Limelight

-Juice Robinson and ACH vs. Adrian Quest and Jordan Clearwater

-Clark Connors vs. Logan Riegel

Powell’s POV: It’s a good lineup and the Cobb vs. Kratos match looks especially fun on paper. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

