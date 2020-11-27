WWE Smackdown poll results for the Survivor Series go-home show

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The November 13 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B and C tied as the majority grade with 37 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. A finished a distant third with 11 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C+ grade for a consistently good show from start to finish. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.