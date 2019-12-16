One match advertised for WWE Raw (reports needed)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles is set for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced the match during Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view. Join me for live coverage of Raw as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET. We are also looking for reports from anyone who attends the show in Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...

