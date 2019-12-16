12/16 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: The Opera Cup tournament begins with TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Richard Holliday vs. Timothy Thatcher, plus ACH and King Mo vs. Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: The Opera Cup tournament begins with TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Richard Holliday vs. Timothy Thatcher, plus ACH and King Mo vs. Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil, and more (43:34)…

Click here for the December 16 MLW Fusion audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...

