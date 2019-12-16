WWE Raw in Des Moines (reports needed), ProWrestling.net Live returns today, Brodie Lee, Eric Young, Rene Dupree, Johnny Jeter, Frank Gotch, Don “The Spoiler” Jardine, Al Costello

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is in Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena with the night after WWE TLC edition. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Prowrestling.net Live returns today at 3CT/4ET. Will Pruett and I will be taking your calls coming out of last night’s WWE TLC at PWAudio.net.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Des Moines, Wednesday’s AEW in Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center, and NXT at Full Sail University, and Friday’s Smackdown in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. If you are going to Raw, Smackdown, or an upcoming live event and want to help us out with off-air match result details, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is advertising the following dark matches on the arena page for tonight’s Raw: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins and The Viking Raiders vs. “The OC” AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE celebrity Hall of Famer William Perry is 57 today.

-Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) is 40 today. He worked as Luke Harper in WWE prior to his recent release.

-The late Frank Gotch died of uremia poisoning at age 40 on December 16, 1917.

-The late Don “The Spoiler” Jardine died of complications from a heart attack and leukemia at age 66 on December 16, 2006.

-Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz) turned 40 on Sunday.

-Rene Dupree (Rene Goguen) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Johnny Jeter turned 38 on Saturday.

-The late Al Costello (Giacomo Costa) of the Fabulous Kangaroos was born on December 14, 1919. He died at age 80 on January 22, 2000.



