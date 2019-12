12/15 WWE TLC 2019 audio review: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a TLC match for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a TLC match, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Revival in a ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE TLC 2019 pay-per-view: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a TLC match for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a TLC match, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Revival in a ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Rusev vs. Lashley in a tables match, and more (55:14)…

Click here for the WWE TLC 2019 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...