Powell’s Bonus Blog – AEW Collision: Thoughts on the returns of The Hurt Syndicate and Hikaru Shida, the lack of hype for Chris Jericho’s return, the eight-man tag main event

CategoriesDot Net Notebook JASON POWELL NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Collision is airing on Thursday, which means I get a free Saturday night! Wait, what? NXT Stand & Deliver? Well, at least there will be a wrestling-free weekend before the WrestleMania week madness begins. No? TNA Rebellion and the marathon known as AEW Dynasty on back-to-back nights? No rest for the wicked. This is too much of a good thing as far as I’m concerned, but it beats the alternative of not having enough shows to cover.

-Collision opened with AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley facing Anthony Bowens in an eliminator match. Meh. The match was fine, but I question the logic of starting the show with a predictable non-title match. I like Bowens, but he hasn’t clicked as a singles act in AEW. Hey, maybe things would be better if he reunited with Billy Gunn. I shouldn’t even joke about that. Forgive me.

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