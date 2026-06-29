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06/29 PW Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 415): WWE NOC, AEW Forbidden Door, TNA Slammiversary, NXT GAB fallout with Jonny Fairplay 

June 29, 2026

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame, answering email questions coming out of WWE Night of Champions, AEW Forbidden Door, TNA Slammiversary, and the NXT Great American Bash events. Our next big event post-shows will be on Monday, July 27, after AEW Redemption, and on Monday, August 3, after WWE SummerSlam…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Jonny Fairplay (Episode 415).

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