AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship match, and a new TBS Champion to be crowned on the Forbidden Door fallout show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Mark Briscoe for the AEW World Championship

-Harley Cameron vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Persephone vs. Queen Aminata vs. Maika in a Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS Championship

Powell’s POV: Willow Nightingale forfeited the TBS Title due to injury. A Survival of the Fittest match is an elimination match. Dynamite will be live from San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena. AEW will also tape Thursday’s Collision on Wednesday night. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

I believe Jake Barnett will be back and ready to cover this episode. One way or another, join Jake or me for our weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. A same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).