TNA Impact preview: The Slammiversary fallout episode, tournament for a new title begins

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-The 16-woman tournament for the new Knockouts TV Title begins

Powell’s POV: This episode will be taped on Wednesday in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center. TNA will be taping television at the same venue tonight, and we are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).