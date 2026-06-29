NXT Heatwave and a AAA event running against AEW All In

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release regarding the NXT Heatwave and an AAA event running back-to-back on Saturday, August 30, in Edinburg, Texas, at the Bert Ogden Arena.

June 29, 2026 – As announced this past Sunday during NXT The Great American Bash, the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, will host a double-event featuring both NXT Heatwave & Lucha Libre AAA on Sunday, August 30.

Tickets for the single-admission event will go on sale Wednesday, July 8 at 10am local via http://www.axs.com/. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale window beginning Tuesday, July 7 at 10am local.

Fans can register to be the first to receive exclusive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/aaa-nxt-texas.

Starting with Lucha Libre AAA at 11am CT, fans will see stars including El Grande Americano, La Parka, La Catalina, Mr. Iguana, El Hijo del Vikingo, Omos, Psycho Clown, El Hijo Dr. Wagner Jr., Galeno del Mal, and more. Lucha Libre AAA will broadcast on YouTube in the U.S. and on FOX in Mexico, Central America and South America (excluding Brazil).

NXT Heatwave will immediately follow, featuring NXT Superstars such as NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey, NXT North American Champion Myles Borne, NXT Women’s North American Champion Zaria, NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project, and more. The NXT Premium Live Event will air exclusively at 3pm ET on The CW in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

Powell’s POV: These shows will run head-to-head with the AEW All In event that will be held in London, England, at Wembley Stadium. There’s no way to claim it’s a coincidence when the AAA show is starting on a Saturday morning at 11CT/12ET. The All In show’s start time is listed as TBA, but the pre-shows for the last two All In shows in London started at 11CT/12ET. Putting all of that aside, it’s a fun opportunity for fans who attend to see AAA and NXT run back-to-back shows.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)