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NXT TV preview: Two title matches set for the Great American Bash fallout show

June 29, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. EK Prosper for the AAA Latin American Championship

-Vanity Project’s Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Jackson Drake vs. Mason Rook

-Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

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