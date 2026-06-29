WWE Raw live and a Smackdown taping in Atlantic City, Pro Wrestling Boom, Heidi Lee Morgan, Serena Deeb, Jon Heidenreich, Ace Darling, Kimber Lee, Terry Funk, Strangler Lewis, Boris Malenko, Dick the Bruiser

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions event. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 5CT/6ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE is also taping Friday’s Smackdown tonight in Atlantic City due to the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend in the United States. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay joining me to discuss WWE Night of Champions, TNA Slammiversary, AEW Forbidden Door, and NXT Great American Bash events. We welcome your pro wrestling email questions this morning before 12CT/1ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live Raw and Smackdown taping in Atlantic City, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, and Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in San Diego. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Heidi Lee Morgan is 59 today.

-Serena Deeb is 40 today.

-Jon Heidenreich turned 54 on Sunday.

-The late Boris Malenko (Lawrence Simon) was born on June 28, 1933. He died of Leukemia at age 61 on September 1, 1994. He is the father of Joe Malenko and Dean Malenko.

-Ace Darling (Charleston Diggler) turned 52 on Saturday.

-Kimber Lee (Kimberly Green) turned 36 on Saturday. She also worked as Abbey Laith in NXT.

-The late Dick the Bruiser (William Afflis) was born on June 27, 1929. He died on November 10, 1991, of internal bleeding at age 62.