NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s on the road edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Oba Femi vs. Axiom

-Zaria and Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

NXT will be live from Lowell, Massachusetts at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.