WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE taped the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
-Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio
-Iyo Sky vs. Natalya vs. Alba Fyre in a Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament match
-The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis
-Chad Gable vs. Akira Tozawa
-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods appear
Next week's Raw was taped on Monday in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year before the move to Netflix on January 6.
