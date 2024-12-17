What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

December 17, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE taped the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

-Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Iyo Sky vs. Natalya vs. Alba Fyre in a Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament match

-The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis

-Chad Gable vs. Akira Tozawa

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods appear

Powell’s POV: Next week’s Raw was taped on Monday in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year before the move to Netflix on January 6. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.