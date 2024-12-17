What's happening...

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event rating

December 17, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special produced 1.59 million viewers for NBC, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The two-hour show finished with a 0.42 rating.

Powell’s POV: This was the first Saturday Night’s Main Event special since 2008. The show also streamed on Peacock. The next SNME special will be held on January 25 in San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. capnoni December 17, 2024 @ 11:26 am

    According to variety “The two-hour broadcast pulled in 2.3 million viewers on Saturday night between 8 and 10 p.m. ET/PT. That includes 1.59 million viewers on NBC and an additional 700,000 who streamed it live on Peacock.”

