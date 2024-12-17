WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event rating

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special produced 1.59 million viewers for NBC, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The two-hour show finished with a 0.42 rating.

Powell’s POV: This was the first Saturday Night’s Main Event special since 2008. The show also streamed on Peacock. The next SNME special will be held on January 25 in San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center.