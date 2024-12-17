What's happening...

AEW Collision rating opposite WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

December 17, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 246,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous edition of Collision averaged 278,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event delivered 1.59 million viewers and a 0.42 rating for NBC. One year earlier, the December 16, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 457,000 viewers with a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic.

