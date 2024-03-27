AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale in a four-way for a shot at the TBS Title at AEW Dynasty

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in an AEW Tag Team Title tournament quarterfinal match

-Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in an AEW Tag Team Title tournament quarterfinal match

Powell’s POV: Mercedes Mone will sit in on commentary for the four-way match. Dynamite will be live from Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Videotron. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).