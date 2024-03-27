NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The updated card for the WrestleMania weekend show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event that will be held on Saturday, April 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against tournament winners

Powell’s POV: Meta Four are the hosts of Stand & Deliver. The event’s pre-show will start on WrestleMania Saturday morning at 10CT/11ET. The main card will stream on Peacock at 11CT/12ET ahead of WrestleMania XL night one. We will have live coverage and a same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).