WWE Money in the Bank poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event received a majority F grade from 24 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 23 percent.

-60 percent of our voters gave Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship the best match of the night honors. The men’s Money in the Bank ladder match finished a distant second with 16 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: The letter grade voting was tight, as D came in third place by just one vote, and C finished in fourth place just four votes behind third place. A received only seven percent of the vote. Jake Barnett gave the MITB event a D grade, and I gave the show a D- grade in our MITB audio review on Sunday night. We both went with McIntyre vs. Rollins as the best match. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Van Vliet discussing his pro wrestling and celebrity interviews available on his YouTube Page and The Chris Van Vliet Podcast, his one-show run with AEW, more - plus last year's MITB 2019 Review Flashback Podcast.

