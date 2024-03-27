NXT TV preview: The card for the Stand & Deliver go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams have a final face-off

-Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in the finals of the tournament for a shot for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver

-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov meets challenger Tony D’Angelo for dinner

-Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport

-Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne

-Supernova Sessions with NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and challenger Roxanne Perez

