NXT TV preview: The card for the Stand & Deliver go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams have a final face-off
-Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in the finals of the tournament for a shot for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver
-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov meets challenger Tony D’Angelo for dinner
-Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport
-Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne
-Supernova Sessions with NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and challenger Roxanne Perez
Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
