AEW Dynamite in Quebec City (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results and grade, Kenta Kobashi, Charlie Haas, SoCal Val, Sylvain Grenier, Mike Mondo, Swede Hanson, Kenny Jay

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Videotron. The show features Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Quebec City. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 37 percent of the voters. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kenta Kobashi is 57.

-Charlie Haas is 52.

-SoCal Val (Paige Mayo) is 38.

-The late Swede Hanson (Robert Hanson) was born on March 27, 1933. He died from sepsis at age 68 on February 19, 2002.