Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 61 results: Vetter’s review of Danhausen vs. Dak Draper, Blair Onyx vs. Aminah Belmont

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 61)

Taped October 24, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at Casa Loma Ballroom

Premiered December 15, 2024 via YouTube.com

This is the third episode from a new taping, and the Christmas decor is up in the background. Lighting is good at this taping, and the crowd is maybe 250-300. We have new voices on commentary and it is very tinny. Where is Reed Duthie? Quite bluntly, the sound is awful.

1. Aminah Belmont vs. Blair Onyx. Belmont is the snobby princess gimmick and I’ve seen her in the Chicago indies a few times now, but this is probably her Glory Pro debut. Blair wore her Spider-woman-themed outfit; she just competed in an ROH match that I believe will air this Thursday. Standing switches and Blair hit a suplex. Aminah stomped on the left arm, then mounted her and punched Onyx in the face. Aminah hit a headbutt at 3:00. Onyx hit some clotheslines. Aminah nailed a superkick, but like Bray Wyatt, Onyx was able to flip back up. Onyx hit a chokeslam for the pin. Okay match; I like Belmont but she looked more green here than in other matches I’ve seen.

Blair Onyx defeated Aminah Belmont at 5:50.

* Footage aired of Kody Lane wanting a match against Jake Parnell.

* More footage aired, this one of Laynie Luck winning the women’s title in a three-way. Backstage, Maggie Lee stressed that she was NOT pinned in the three-way.

2. Danhausen vs. Dak Draper. Dak is a legit 6’3″ or 6’4″ and the former ROH wrestler is clearly taller and thicker than Danhausen. The crowd chanted, “We want teeth!” Draper wrestles in blue jeans lately. Danhausen cursed him; Dak was annoyed. He threw Danhausen into the corner onto the ref! (The ref actually didn’t go down!) Danhausen hit some axe handles off the ropes. Danhausen wrapped Dak’s knee around the ring post at 3:30. In the ring, Dak hit a Bulldog Powerslam, then a knee drop on the forehead. Dak slammed Danhausen’s head on the top turnbuckle and remained in charge. Dak slammed him on the ring apron. Dak made a lazy cover at 8:00; Danhausen rolled him over and got a nearfall.

Dak blocked a German Suplex attempt and hit a Mafia Kick. Danhausen hit a huracanrana. Danhausen hit the German Suplex, then a second-rope bulldog. He poured the jar of teeth into Dak’s mouth, then kicked them out. He hit a running kick to the face but only got a nearfall! Dak put Danhausen on his shoulders then slammed him to the mat for the pin. Decent match; I just presumed Danhausen was winning, so I’m pleased that the far superior talent in Dak won.

Dak Draper defeated Danhausen at 11:09.

Final Thoughts: Reed Duthie was sorely missed. The guys on commentary were alright, but the sound just was bad. This episode was just 30 minutes; I like that they had a backstage interview and some older footage, but they could do more to stretch out this episode. The first two episodes of this taping had the marquee matches so this wasn’t quite as good or must-see.