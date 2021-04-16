ROH Notes: Danhausen on Conan O’Brien’s podcast, ROHStrong podcast, 500th episode of ROH Wrestling, loaded ROH Week By Week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Danhausen appeared on Conan O’Brien’s Podcast.

-Shane Taylor will address Kenny King turning on him during Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week video. The ROH YouTube show also includes a big announcement on the women’s division, and Beer City Bruiser vs. Joe Keys.

-Ring announcer Bobby Cruise will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show is the 500th episode and features Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Pure Rules Championship, and Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s previous blog noted that next weekend’s episode 501 of the ROH Wrestling television show will include Brody King, Homicide and Chris Dickinson vs. “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Kenny King, and Bestia Del Ring, Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom, and “The Righteous” Bateman, Vita Von Starr, and Dutch will speak for the first time since the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view. His blog includes additional notes on the All Briscoes Weekend on the ROH YouTube Page, notes on Flamita’s turn, and speculation on the women’s division announcement.