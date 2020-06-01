WWE’s “Raw Talk” hosts and show length revealed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Charly Caruso and Samoa Joe will be the hosts of the Raw Talk post show that will premiere tonight on WWE Network at 10CT/11ET.

Powell’s POV: The show is labeled as streaming live and will be available on the newly announced free tier of WWE Network. The show is listed for 30 minutes on the WWE Network schedule page.



