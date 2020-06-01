AEW Dark preview: Fifth matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped last week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Billy Gunn vs. John Skyler.

-Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

-The Butcher & The Blade vs. Joe Alonzo and Jon Cruz.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy and EJ Lewis.

-Christi Jaynes vs. KiLynn King.

Powell’s POV: AEW added the Jaynes vs. King match today after pulling the Shawn Spears vs. Clutch Adams match over the weekend due to Adams making past racist and homophobic remarks on social media. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.



