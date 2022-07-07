AEW Dynamite preview: The Fyter Fest Night One lineup

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Claudi Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs in a three-way for the AEW Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: Yes, AEW really is sticking with the silly theme that was inspired by the Fyre Festival. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena (Rampage will be taped the same night). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).