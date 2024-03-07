AEW Dynamite rating for the AEW Revolution fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 779,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 822,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.27 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.29 rating in the same demo. Rough numbers coming out of the Revolution show and with this being billed as a season premiere. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 654,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the March 8, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 858,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the AEW Revolution fallout show.