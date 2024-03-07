AEW Dynamite rating for the AEW Revolution fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 779,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 822,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.27 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.29 rating in the same demo. Rough numbers coming out of the Revolution show and with this being billed as a season premiere. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 654,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the March 8, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 858,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the AEW Revolution fallout show.
Holy shit, a show with “no misses” completely missed having fans. What a fucking joke.
I covered the Monday Night Wars. Raw was the better show than Nitro for months before it started to move up in the ratings. I’m not suggesting that AEW is better than WWE by any means. My point is that while I am surprised that they took another viewership slide this week, things don’t happen overnight. I gave many of those Raw shows that lost the ratings battle a lot of Hits because they were warranted even if it didn’t lead to an immediate change in the ratings. AEW finally made changes by going with more promo time and even some video packages. That’s to be applauded, though only time will tell whether these changes are permanent let alone whether they will pay off in the ratings. I just know that it felt like a different show until they got to the main event and then they threw two people out there to have a banger with zero build.
Did Raw’s ratings continuously drop during those months? I’ll wager that they didn’t.
Well received PPV, Okada debut (leaked) and Ospreay in the main event and they cant crack 800k. Ouch
It’s almost like the PPV was only liked by the same people that like everything they do, nobody gives a shit about Okada and Ocean Spray except the same people that already watch, and losing Sting clipped away the group of nostalgia fans that were just watching to see his career finish.
At a time when WWE is red hot, Dynamite hasn’t hit 1 million viewers in over a year and is trending downward. But, the dirt sheets and smarks all think it’s great so the coked out dipshit will keep doing the worst job of anyone who has ever had a national TV deal and think it’s great.
It’s hard to believe that the perfect wrestling show with the two greatest wrestlers that ever walked the face of earth, Okada and Will Ostrich, couldn’t ever crack 800000. Wait til next week when Big Business goes bankrupt. Tony will just bring in some more interchangeable luchadours and Japanese senior citizens and everything will be fine or I should say great. Ding!
Didn’t Raw lost 100k as well this week?
Having more than 2x as many viewers while not debuting two of the supposedly best wrestlers in the world and not coming off of a supposedly great PPV isn’t a bad thing.
Q8: 9:45-10 drew 654k and 306k in the demo.
Ospreay vs Fletcher was the least watched segment on the show by 72k.
Q1 was the highest, at 930k, showing once again that the actual four pillars of AEW (and the ONLY draws they have) are Leonard, Sheldon, Howard, and Raj.