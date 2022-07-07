AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty vs. “Gates of Agony” Kaun and Toa

-Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston

-Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).