AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Roman Reigns, Bo Dallas, Ricky Banderas, Tatsutoshi Goto, Hiro Saito, Alberto El Patron, Johnny Rougeau

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob Ultra Center. This is the final edition of Dynamite before Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view and the show includes a confrontation between AEW Champion Adam Page and challenger CM Punk. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Friday’s live AEW Rampage in Las Vegas. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 34 percent of the vote. C finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a C- grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a majority B grade with 35 of the vote in our post show poll. F finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Roman Reigns (Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) is 37.

-Tatsutoshi Goto is 66.

-Dark Journey (Lynda Newton) is 65.

-Hiro Saito is 61.

-Ricky Banderas (Gilbert Cosme) is 46. He works as King Muertes and has also worked as Judas Mesias.

-Alberto El Patron (Jose Alberto Rodríguez) is 45. He wrestled as Alberto Del Rio in WWE.

-Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) is 32.

-Johnny Rougeau (Jean Rougeau) died of cancer on May 25, 1983 at age 53. He was the uncle of Jacques and Raymond Rougeau.