Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Allan Funk, Richie Steamboat, Josh Woods

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels for the X Division Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Meiko Satomura and Sarray vs. Xia Brookside and Eliza Alexander. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (a/k/a Enzo Amore). My written and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available after the show or on Friday.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade from 47 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 20 percent each. I gave the show a C grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote C grade from 24 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 23 percent. B was a close third with 20 percent. I gave the holiday show a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Allan Funk is 51. He worked as Kwee Wee in WCW.

-Richie Steamboat (Richard Blood Jr.) is 35.

-Josh Woods is 33.