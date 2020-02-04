WWE Raw viewership declines

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.168 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.402 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.318 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.164 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.022 million viewers. The February 4, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.51 million viewers. A disappointing number compared to last week’s night after the Royal Rumble edition and yet the three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third in the cable ratings.



