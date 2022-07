WWE releases Fall 2022 live event schedule

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce its Fall 2022 live events schedule.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 8, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced more than 35 live events as part of the company’s fall touring schedule for 2022.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, July 15.

The schedule includes:

– Monday, Sept. 5: Raw® – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

– Saturday, Sept. 10: Saturday Night’s Main Event® – Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

– Saturday, Sept. 10: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash.

– Sunday, Sept. 11: Sunday Stunner® – Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

– Sunday, Sept. 11: Sunday Stunner – Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Wash.

– Friday, Sept. 16: SmackDown®– Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

– Saturday, Sept. 17: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, Calif.

– Sunday, Sept. 18: Sunday Stunner – Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Monday, Sept. 19: Raw – SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

Friday, Sept. 23: SmackDown – Vivant Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City

Saturday, Sept. 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, BC

Saturday, Sept. 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.

Sunday, Sept. 25: Sunday Stunner – Bonnetts Energy Centre in Grande Prairie, AB

Sunday, Sept. 25: Sunday Stunner – Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

Saturday, Oct. 1: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, N.D.

Sunday, Oct. 2: Sunday Stunner – Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Monday, Oct. 3: Raw – Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

Saturday, Oct. 8: WWE Extreme Rules ® – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

– Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Sunday, Oct. 9: Sunday Stunner – First Arena in Elmira, N.Y.

Friday, Oct. 14: SmackDown – Smoothie King Center in New Orleans

Saturday, Oct. 15: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa

Sunday, Oct. 16: Sunday Stunner – Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kan.

Sunday, Oct. 16: Sunday Stunner – Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Monday, Oct. 17: Raw – Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

Friday, Oct. 21: SmackDown – Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio

Saturday, Oct. 22: Saturday Night’s Main Event – WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio

Sunday, Oct. 23: Sunday Stunner – Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Ky.

Monday, Oct. 24: Raw – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Monday, Oct. 31: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Monday, Nov. 7: Raw – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Friday, Nov.11: SmackDown – Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Saturday, Nov.12: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, III.

Sunday, Nov. 13: Sunday Stunner – Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.

Monday, Nov. 14: Raw – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, Nov.19: Saturday Night’s Main Event – PPL Center in Allentown, Pa.

Monday, Nov. 21: Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y

Monday, Nov. 28: Raw – Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

Powell’s POV: Survivor Series did not make the list, but it is slated to be held in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden on Saturday, November 26. We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com