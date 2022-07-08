Vince McMahon allegedly paid $12 million in hush money to four women formerly associated with WWE

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon allegedly paid $12 million in hush money to four women who were associated with WWE over the last sixteen years. The Wall Street Journal reported the details and stated that one of the women who was paid by McMahon was a female wrestler.

The woman alleged that McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex and later declined to renew her contract in 2005 after she rejected further sexual encounters. The allegations led to a $7.5 million settlement between McMahon and the woman in 2018.

In another case, McMahon is accused of sending unsolicited nude photos of himself to a woman who accused him of sexually harassed her on the job. McMahon allegedly paid her a nearly $1 million settlement. Read more at WSJ.com

Powell’s POV: McMahon declined to comment on to WSJ regarding their latest report. The story includes additional allegations made against John Laurinaitis, who was placed on administrative leave by the company last month. McMahon stepped back from his role as WWE Chairman and CEO while the WWE Board of Directors continues to investigate him. McMahon is still running the creative team, though it wouldn’t surprise me if he is also placed on administrative leave give the latest WSJ report.