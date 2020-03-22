WWE filming WrestleMania and television episodes this week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is taping the next two weeks of television and at least portions of WrestleMania this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that WWE taped two episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live on Saturday, and will be taping NXT television today, Raw on Monday, additional episodes of Raw on Tuesday, and portions of WrestleMania on Wednesday and Thursday.

Powell’s POV: This is a logical approach by WWE given that some states are enacting shelter-in-place rules. Of course, it’s fair to debate whether the company should have simply went on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak. But once the decision was made to move forward, the taping schedule approach became the best way for the company to ensure that they can deliver television shows and WrestleMania.



