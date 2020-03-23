WWE Raw in Orlando, Powell’s Q&A audio show, new date for Fort Worth, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Bea Priestly, Killer Kelly, Ray Gordy, Chris Candido

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be held tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Tonight’s Raw was originally scheduled to be held in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The show has been postponed and will now be a WWE Friday Night Smackdown broadcast on July 31.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hiroyoshi Tenzan (Hiroyoshi Yamamoto) is 49.

-Ray Gordy (Terry Ray Gordy, Jr.) is 41. He wrestled as Jesse and Slam Master J in WWE.

-Bea Priestly turned 24 on Sunday.

-Killer Kelly (Raquel Lourenço) turned 28 on Saturday.

-The late Chris Candido (Chris Candito) was born on March 21, 1972. He died of pneumonia at age 33 on April 28, 2005.



