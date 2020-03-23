NJPW cancels two upcoming events

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW issued the following statement via NJPW1972.com to announce the cancellation of its March 31 and April 11 events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Acting under the latest recommendations laid out by the Japanese Ministry of Health, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel Sakura Genesis, which was scheduled to take place Tuesday March 31 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall, and the Road to Dontaku event that was scheduled to take place in Sagamihara on Saturday April 11.

We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to these events. Ultimately, the health and safety of our fans, wrestlers and staff, as well as society at large is our utmost concern, and we will make announcements about events scheduled after April 11 upon careful monitoring of this developing situation.

We will soon announce refund procedures for the affected events. Programs like the NJPW Together Project will continue to see wrestlers and staff come together to bring the best possible content to fans while we eagerly await the opportunity to entertain live crowds once more.

Thank you for your continued support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Powell’s POV: Some Japanese promotions have started running shows in front of crowds again, but I appreciate the better safe than sorry approach that NJPW is taking by following the recommendations of the Japanese Ministry of Health. NJPW’s next possible show is April 12 in Shizuoka.



