AEW Dynamite preview: Two matches set for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy confrontation.

-Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara for the AAA Mega Championship.

-Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc.

Powell’s POV: The Blood & Guts match that AEW had scheduled for this week has been postponed. AEW Dynamite will once again be held in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on a closed set (no fans present). Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



